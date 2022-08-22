Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) went up by 47.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected 41.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ :DNAA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DNAA currently public float of 24.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNAA was 70.34K shares.

DNAA’s Market Performance

DNAA stocks went up by 41.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.83% and a quarterly performance of 42.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.97% for DNAA stocks with a simple moving average of 42.31% for the last 200 days.

DNAA Trading at 42.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 39.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.68%, as shares surge +41.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAA rose by +41.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I saw 41.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAA

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.