Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) went up by 7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EBON) Right Now?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ebang International Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of EBON was 1.84M shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.31% and a quarterly performance of -51.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Ebang International Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for EBON stocks with a simple moving average of -51.76% for the last 200 days.

EBON Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5237. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw -51.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+56.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at +8.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.32.