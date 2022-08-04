Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) went up by 20.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 27.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.85 above the current price. DRCT currently public float of 2.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRCT was 919.81K shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT stocks went up by 27.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.65% and a quarterly performance of -14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.08% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.01% for DRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 37.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.16%, as shares surge +64.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +27.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7000. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. saw -28.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.33 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -3.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.