Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) went down by -6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Playtika Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $8.97 above the current price. PLTK currently public float of 69.26M and currently shorts hold a 14.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTK was 2.02M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.53% and a quarterly performance of -34.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.01% for PLTK stocks with a simple moving average of -34.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PLTK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw -32.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Antokol Robert, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $21.62 back on Nov 17. After this action, Antokol Robert now owns 16,004,800 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $3,243,345 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.51 for the present operating margin

+72.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.