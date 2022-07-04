Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that Axon Ditches Plans for Weaponized Taser Drones as Majority of Ethics Board Resigns

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 182.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.10, which is $60.07 above the current price. AXON currently public float of 67.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 459.87K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went down by -3.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.16% and a quarterly performance of -32.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of -33.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AXON, setting the target price at $192 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

AXON Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.15. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw -40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from KROLL MARK W, who sale 3,159 shares at the price of $102.82 back on Jun 08. After this action, KROLL MARK W now owns 13,691 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $324,796 using the latest closing price.

Cullivan Julie A, the Director of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 1,502 shares at $102.14 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Cullivan Julie A is holding 8,082 shares at $153,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.32 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.