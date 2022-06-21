Why Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) went up by 42.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ :HCTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Healthcare Triangle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. HCTI currently public float of 8.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCTI was 99.12K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stocks went down by -1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of -28.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.77% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.08% for HCTI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.16% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 52.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares surge +75.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +45.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8224. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw -50.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -75.70, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.