Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/22 that HCA Healthcare Stock Drops as Inflation Lifts Labor Costs

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $257.00, which is $53.95 above the current price. HCA currently public float of 223.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCA was 1.88M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.06% and a quarterly performance of -17.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for HCA Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.94% for HCA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $267 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $306, previously predicting the price at $274. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HCA, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HCA Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.80. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw -19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Berres Jennifer, who sale 2,358 shares at the price of $218.87 back on May 13. After this action, Berres Jennifer now owns 11,392 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $516,086 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Kathleen M, the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 500 shares at $215.38 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Whalen Kathleen M is holding 11,373 shares at $107,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+16.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +11.84. Equity return is now at value -640.00, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.