Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s stock price has collected -8.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.95 above the current price. POAI currently public float of 63.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 300.87K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went down by -8.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.27% and a quarterly performance of -15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Predictive Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.89% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.22% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7313. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-885.23 for the present operating margin

-2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1383.65. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.