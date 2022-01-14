Here’s Our Rant About Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP)

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Walmart Announces CFO Transition Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE :LEAP) Right Now?

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.28 x from its present earnings ratio.

LEAP currently public float of 24.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEAP was 55.61K shares.

LEAP’s Market Performance

LEAP stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of -0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.64% for Ribbit LEAP Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for LEAP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

LEAP Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEAP rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Ribbit LEAP Ltd. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEAP

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.30.