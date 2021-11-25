Buy or Sell Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.03. The company’s stock price has collected 8.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $11.44 above the current price. ITCI currently public float of 77.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 436.69K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 8.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of 40.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $55 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.03. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 13,448 shares at the price of $40.86 back on Oct 18. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 45,339 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $549,551 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 8,192 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,094,467 shares at $327,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1013.58 for the present operating margin

+91.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -995.07. The total capital return value is set at -51.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.70. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.25. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.75.