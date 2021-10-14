The Chart for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.48. The company’s stock price has collected 10.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that DigitalOcean Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

DOCN currently public float of 63.83M and currently shorts hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 2.16M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went up by 10.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.65% and a quarterly performance of 91.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.10% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of 69.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at 32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +10.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.47. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 114.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $84.51 back on Oct 07. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 44,432 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $507,060 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO ALAN, the General Counsel of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 64,451 shares at $86.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that SHAPIRO ALAN is holding 139,418 shares at $5,596,925 based on the most recent closing price.