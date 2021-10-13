Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s stock price has collected 11.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/21 that Energy stocks have perked up — here are Wall Street’s favorite sector plays

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.43, which is $6.17 above the current price. CLNE currently public float of 176.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 5.54M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went up by 11.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.81% and a quarterly performance of 14.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.03% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $9 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

CLNE Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES S.A.S, who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $11.17 back on Jun 15. After this action, TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES S.A.S now owns 42,581,801 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $8,377,800 using the latest closing price.

Vreeland Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 171,083 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Vreeland Robert M. is holding 297,221 shares at $1,989,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.15 for the present operating margin

+19.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -3.41. The total capital return value is set at -1.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.62. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.37. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.