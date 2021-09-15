C3.ai Inc. (AI) Just Got Our Attention

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Baker Hughes and C3 AI Deploy Enterprise AI Solutions at MEG Energy for Improved Efficiency of Thermal Production Operations

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.89. AI currently public float of 81.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 2.92M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went down by -5.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.78% and a quarterly performance of -15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for C3.ai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $146 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AI, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AI Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -5.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -65.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from HOUSE PATRICIA A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $50.66 back on Sep 10. After this action, HOUSE PATRICIA A now owns 297,193 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $5,066,000 using the latest closing price.

Behzadi Houman, the Chief Product Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $50.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Behzadi Houman is holding 331,608 shares at $1,526,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -9.50 for asset returns.