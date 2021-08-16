We Analyzed the Future Direction of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), Here is What We Found

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s stock price has collected 4.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.79, which is $3.42 above the current price. JELD currently public float of 65.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 726.26K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went up by 4.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.90% and a quarterly performance of 4.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.86% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to JELD, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

JELD Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Farmakis Peter, who sale 38,481 shares at the price of $27.85 back on Aug 09. After this action, Farmakis Peter now owns 133,836 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $1,071,883 using the latest closing price.

Farmakis Peter, the EVP & President, Australasia of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 84,380 shares at $28.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Farmakis Peter is holding 172,317 shares at $2,365,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.70 for the present operating margin

+21.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 198.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.45. Total debt to assets is 50.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.