A Lesson to Learn: Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that MULTIMEDIA UPDATE – Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment for Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

Is It Worth Investing in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ALBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALBO is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $71.38. ALBO currently public float of 16.22M and currently shorts hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALBO was 192.84K shares.

ALBO’s Market Performance

ALBO stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.18% and a quarterly performance of 8.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Albireo Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.55% for ALBO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $75 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALBO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for ALBO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALBO, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

ALBO Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBO fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.18. In addition, Albireo Pharma Inc. saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALBO starting from Harford Simon N.R., who sale 98 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Jul 13. After this action, Harford Simon N.R. now owns 12,707 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc., valued at $3,432 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Pamela, the Chief Commercial Officer of Albireo Pharma Inc., sale 471 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Stephenson Pamela is holding 26,514 shares at $16,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1335.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Albireo Pharma Inc. stands at -1295.53. The total capital return value is set at -53.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.97. Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO), the company’s capital structure generated 45.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.26. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.