Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.72. The company’s stock price has collected 14.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Rocket Companies, Fastly, World Wrestling Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, or Blink Charging?

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is -$5.28 below the current price. WWE currently public float of 44.95M and currently shorts hold a 18.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWE was 862.78K shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE stocks went up by 14.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.04% and a quarterly performance of 11.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.87% for WWE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WWE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $65 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to WWE, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

WWE Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.60. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 35.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from Levesque Paul, who sale 37,115 shares at the price of $55.60 back on Apr 27. After this action, Levesque Paul now owns 49,973 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $2,063,594 using the latest closing price.

DUNN KEVIN, the Executive Producer & Chief Glo of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $44.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that DUNN KEVIN is holding 73,811 shares at $1,343,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 22.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.21. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 185.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.93. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.