Is DexCom Inc. (DXCM) a Keeper?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Dexcom Looks to the Future of Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ :DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for DexCom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $475.05, which is $77.32 above the current price. DXCM currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXCM was 780.48K shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.65% and a quarterly performance of 8.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for DexCom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.03% for DXCM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $380 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to DXCM, setting the target price at $438 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

DXCM Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $359.41. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Leach Jacob Steven, who sale 22,755 shares at the price of $395.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Leach Jacob Steven now owns 82,641 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $8,988,225 using the latest closing price.

AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS, the Director of DexCom Inc., sale 806 shares at $366.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS is holding 3,110 shares at $295,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+66.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +25.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.18. Total debt to assets is 41.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.