A Lesson to Learn: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Allison Transmission Introduces Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.10, which is $3.05 above the current price. ALSN currently public float of 108.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 922.21K shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.35% and a quarterly performance of 0.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.34% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

ALSN Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.21. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw -3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Dick Michael, who sale 5,609 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, Dick Michael now owns 53,666 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $252,405 using the latest closing price.

Dewey Lawrence E., the Director of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 209,825 shares at $40.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Dewey Lawrence E. is holding 41,373 shares at $8,576,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 335.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.02. Total debt to assets is 56.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.