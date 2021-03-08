Is AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) a Keeper?

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) went down by -36.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that AnaptysBio Reports Imsidolimab POPLAR Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Is It Worth Investing in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ :ANAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANAB is at 0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.60, which is $14.58 above the current price. ANAB currently public float of 25.60M and currently shorts hold a 14.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANAB was 366.02K shares.

ANAB’s Market Performance

ANAB stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 19.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for AnaptysBio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.29% for ANAB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ANAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANAB reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ANAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ANAB, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ANAB Trading at -29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -35.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANAB fell by -33.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.77. In addition, AnaptysBio Inc. saw 37.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANAB starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 29,500 shares at the price of $25.48 back on Feb 23. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of AnaptysBio Inc., valued at $751,657 using the latest closing price.

LOUMEAU ERIC J, the COO, General Counsel of AnaptysBio Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that LOUMEAU ERIC J is holding 0 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AnaptysBio Inc. stands at -26.57. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.97. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.01.