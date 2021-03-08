Can ING Groep N.V. (ING) Remain Competitive?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s stock price has collected 10.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that ING reviews strategic options for retail banking operations in Austria

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for ING Groep N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.42, which is -$0.1 below the current price. ING currently public float of 3.90B and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 4.01M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went up by 10.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.89% and a quarterly performance of 18.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for ING Groep N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.94% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of 44.32% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +30.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +14.09. The total capital return value is set at 1.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 322.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.31. Total debt to assets is 18.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 322.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.