Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Points International Ltd. (PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that IIROC Trade Resumption – PTS

Is It Worth Investing in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ :PCOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCOM is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Points International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is -$0.82 below the current price. PCOM currently public float of 11.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOM was 33.94K shares.

PCOM’s Market Performance

PCOM stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.70% and a quarterly performance of 30.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Points International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for PCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOM stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for PCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCOM in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $18 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOM reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2017.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCOM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

PCOM Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOM fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Points International Ltd. saw 9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Points International Ltd. stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 41.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.76. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Points International Ltd. (PCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 2.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.64 and the total asset turnover is 3.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.