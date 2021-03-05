Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cree Inc. (CREE)?

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went down by -7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Cree Completes Sale of its LED Business to SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.36, which is $10.99 above the current price. CREE currently public float of 110.47M and currently shorts hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.93M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went down by -3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of 13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Cree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.61% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CREE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CREE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $140 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CREE reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for CREE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CREE, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CREE Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.49. In addition, Cree Inc. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREE starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $105.77 back on Feb 26. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 17,311 shares of Cree Inc., valued at $105,770 using the latest closing price.

HOSEIN CLYDE, the Director of Cree Inc., sale 13,816 shares at $125.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that HOSEIN CLYDE is holding 48,369 shares at $1,733,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -12.10 for asset returns.