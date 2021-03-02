The Chart for Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Vertiv Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Performance

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE :VRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.78, which is $3.93 above the current price. VRT currently public float of 308.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRT was 3.78M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Vertiv Holdings Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for VRT stocks with a simple moving average of 25.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $22 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

VRT Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co. saw 14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 18,000,000 shares at the price of $16.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 77,261,955 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co., valued at $301,548,600 using the latest closing price.

VPE Holdings, LLC, the Director of Vertiv Holdings Co., sale 18,000,000 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that VPE Holdings, LLC is holding 77,261,955 shares at $301,548,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -6.60 for asset returns.