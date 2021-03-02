GBS Inc. (GBS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) went up by 32.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s stock price has collected 7.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/20 that Inhibikase, GBS Both Fall Below IPO Price in First Trading Day

Is It Worth Investing in GBS Inc. (NASDAQ :GBS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBS currently public float of 9.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBS was 558.55K shares.

GBS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.39% for GBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for GBS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

GBS Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.25%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBS rose by +7.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, GBS Inc. saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBS starting from TOWERS CHRISTOPHER, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Feb 24. After this action, TOWERS CHRISTOPHER now owns 800 shares of GBS Inc., valued at $5,472 using the latest closing price.