We Analyzed the Future Direction of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV), Here is What We Found

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) went down by -7.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected -20.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/07/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRPA, CGRO, GXGX, HEC, FSRV, LCY, STPK, TPGY and VSPR

Is It Worth Investing in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :FSRV) Right Now?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 630.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FSRV currently public float of 25.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSRV was 1.18M shares.

FSRV’s Market Performance

FSRV stocks went down by -20.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.93% and a quarterly performance of 38.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for FinServ Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.78% for FSRV stocks with a simple moving average of 22.41% for the last 200 days.

FSRV Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSRV fell by -20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, FinServ Acquisition Corp. saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSRV

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.