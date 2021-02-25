ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.38, which is $13.56 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 116.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 905.15K shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.75% and a quarterly performance of -9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $69 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACAD, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

ACAD Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.95. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from KIM AUSTIN D., who sale 2,107 shares at the price of $50.61 back on Feb 04. After this action, KIM AUSTIN D. now owns 9,911 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,635 using the latest closing price.

Stankovic Srdjan R., the President of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,429 shares at $50.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Stankovic Srdjan R. is holding 31,049 shares at $426,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.71 for the present operating margin

+96.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -69.38. The total capital return value is set at -41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.16.