Inuvo Inc. (INUV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 13.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected 22.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that Thinking about buying stock in LAIX Inc, Inuvo Inc, GameStop, Orchard Therapeutics, or AMC Entertainment?

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Inuvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $0.11 above the current price. INUV currently public float of 79.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 13.79M shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went up by 22.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 182.76% and a quarterly performance of 301.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 433.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.67% for Inuvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.42% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of 209.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at 117.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +160.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +357.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +628.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2985. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 262.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from BURNETT G KENT, who purchase 1,268,571 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Mar 20. After this action, BURNETT G KENT now owns 1,442,256 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Cameron Gordon J, the Director of Inuvo Inc., purchase 285,714 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cameron Gordon J is holding 399,899 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+50.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -7.29. The total capital return value is set at -42.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.83. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 37.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.