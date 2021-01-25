Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) went up by 26.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s stock price has collected 106.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Yield10 Bioscience Announces Achievement of Proof-of-Concept Milestone for Producing PHA Bioplastic in Field Grown Camelina Plants

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YTEN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $1.5 above the current price. YTEN currently public float of 2.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YTEN was 173.27K shares.

YTEN’s Market Performance

YTEN stocks went up by 106.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 173.50% and a quarterly performance of 172.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.38% for Yield10 Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 108.02% for YTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 155.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2020.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YTEN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for YTEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

YTEN Trading at 131.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.70%, as shares surge +172.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTEN rose by +106.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. saw 176.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YTEN starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 365,241 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Aug 26. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 793,635 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc., valued at $1,552,274 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Yield10 Bioscience Inc., sale 42,697 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 428,396 shares at $328,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1066.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stands at -1607.44. The total capital return value is set at -293.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -493.84. Equity return is now at value -225.10, with -93.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.