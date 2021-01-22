Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went down by -4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.90. The company’s stock price has collected -7.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that “Thank you, President Biden” – Owens & Minor Welcomes President Biden Strategy on COVID Response

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.13, which is $3.62 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 1.29M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went down by -7.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.39% and a quarterly performance of 1.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.69% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 54.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OMI Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Henkel Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.11 back on Jan 15. After this action, Henkel Robert J now owns 21,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $27,110 using the latest closing price.

Lowry Michael Wayne, the SVP, Corporate Controller of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Lowry Michael Wayne is holding 72,436 shares at $222,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+11.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 358.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.