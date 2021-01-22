RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/20 that Billy Beane Set to Leave Baseball Behind in Fenway Sports Deal

Is It Worth Investing in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RBAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RBAC was 588.36K shares.

RBAC’s Market Performance

RBAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of 6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for RedBall Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for RBAC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.11% for the last 200 days.

RBAC Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBAC remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, RedBall Acquisition Corp. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.