ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.25. The company's stock price has collected 6.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.04, which is -$4.55 below the current price. ON currently public float of 407.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 6.83M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went up by 6.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.82% and a quarterly performance of 47.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.29% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 70.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $31 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ON, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ON Trading at 25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +241.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.05. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from Schromm William A., who sale 104,462 shares at the price of $27.96 back on Nov 13. After this action, Schromm William A. now owns 489,025 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $2,921,144 using the latest closing price.

Rolls Paul E, the Exec VP Sales & Marketing of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 27,818 shares at $27.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Rolls Paul E is holding 210,880 shares at $776,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.67 for the present operating margin

+33.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 112.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.02. Total debt to assets is 44.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.