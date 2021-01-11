SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went down by -7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.88. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that SilverCrest Announces US$120 Million Project Financing Facility and US$76.5 Million Fixed Price EPC Contract for Construction of Process Plant

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.61. SILV currently public float of 121.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 750.28K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.87% and a quarterly performance of 23.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for SilverCrest Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of 23.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILV reach a price target of $9.60. The rating they have provided for SILV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2020.

SILV Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The total capital return value is set at -57.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.43.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.03.