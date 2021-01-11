Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.11. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that Twitter, Facebook and Others Silenced Trump. Now They Learn What’s Next.

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Twitter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 23 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.09, which is -$6.42 below the current price. TWTR currently public float of 777.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 16.06M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of 11.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of 32.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $59.75. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TWTR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

TWTR Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.63. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from Montano Michael, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $53.50 back on Jan 05. After this action, Montano Michael now owns 667,020 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $120,375 using the latest closing price.

Montano Michael, the Engineering Lead of Twitter Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $54.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Montano Michael is holding 669,270 shares at $122,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.59 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at +42.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Twitter Inc. (TWTR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.42. Total debt to assets is 25.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.