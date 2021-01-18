Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) went down by -7.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Greenland Technologies Expects Over 25% 4Q20 Revenue Growth YoY

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GTEC currently public float of 1.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTEC was 4.82M shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC stocks went up by 3.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of 175.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.67% for GTEC stocks with a simple moving average of 111.04% for the last 200 days.

GTEC Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +278.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Yanming Liu, who sale 895,000 shares at the price of $0.00 back on May 18. After this action, Yanming Liu now owns 442,000 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $278 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.60 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 93.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.25. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.