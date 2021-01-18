Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) went down by -6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.72. The company’s stock price has collected 13.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Innovative Integrated Health Community Plans, Inc. Collaborate to Build Medicare Advantage Program

Is It Worth Investing in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ :TRHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRHC is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.75, which is -$6.39 below the current price. TRHC currently public float of 20.51M and currently shorts hold a 28.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRHC was 332.23K shares.

TRHC’s Market Performance

TRHC stocks went up by 13.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.33% and a quarterly performance of 24.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.00% for TRHC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRHC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TRHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRHC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRHC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for TRHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to TRHC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

TRHC Trading at 33.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +28.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRHC rose by +13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.03. In addition, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRHC starting from TUNSTALL GORDON, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Jan 13. After this action, TUNSTALL GORDON now owns 12,786 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian W, the Chief Financial Officer of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., sale 1,809 shares at $46.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Adams Brian W is holding 211,126 shares at $83,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.95 for the present operating margin

+24.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stands at -11.39. The total capital return value is set at -8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.51. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 135.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.