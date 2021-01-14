Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.33. The company’s stock price has collected 34.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/21 that Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P(5) x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in Market Capitalization Over Next Five Years

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.00, which is -$6.89 below the current price. ALNY currently public float of 115.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNY was 556.97K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stocks went up by 34.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.84% and a quarterly performance of 16.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.95% for ALNY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $145 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

ALNY Trading at 29.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +28.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +34.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.81. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Greenstreet Yvonne, who sale 3,125 shares at the price of $161.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Greenstreet Yvonne now owns 4,820 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $503,125 using the latest closing price.

KEATING LAURIE, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 14,941 shares at $160.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that KEATING LAURIE is holding 2,234 shares at $2,393,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-427.50 for the present operating margin

+88.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -403.24. The total capital return value is set at -61.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.17. Equity return is now at value -66.00, with -31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 12.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.