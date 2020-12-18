Here’s Our Rant About Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.21. The company’s stock price has collected -8.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 10,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Option Care Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.17, which is $5.66 above the current price. OPCH currently public float of 53.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 589.33K shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went down by -8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.02% and a quarterly performance of 26.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Option Care Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.50% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

OPCH Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC now owns 121,979,128 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $150,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., sale 10,000,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P is holding 121,913,748 shares at $150,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+19.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 1.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.64. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 150.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.09. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.