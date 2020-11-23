Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s stock price has collected 20.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Sierra Metals Significantly Increases Mineral Resource Estimate for Cusi Silver Mine, Mexico

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.20, which is $1.18 above the current price. SMTS currently public float of 75.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 178.83K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went up by 20.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.15% and a quarterly performance of 79.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Sierra Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.07% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of 114.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SMTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 16th, 2018.

SMTS Trading at 57.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares surge +49.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw 71.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.98 for the present operating margin

+24.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85.

Based on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 24.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.