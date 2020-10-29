Is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) a Keeper?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.73. The company’s stock price has collected -10.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that Sinclair Regional Sports Networks Dropped by Hulu

Is It Worth Investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SBGI) Right Now?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBGI is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.33, which is $6.62 above the current price. SBGI currently public float of 45.79M and currently shorts hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBGI was 1.11M shares.

SBGI’s Market Performance

SBGI stocks went down by -10.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.35% and a quarterly performance of -18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.88% for SBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SBGI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

SBGI Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI fell by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw -48.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBGI starting from MCCANNA LAWRENCE E, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $19.30 back on Sep 30. After this action, MCCANNA LAWRENCE E now owns 27,650 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $102,291 using the latest closing price.

MCCANNA LAWRENCE E, the Director of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that MCCANNA LAWRENCE E is holding 25,150 shares at $55,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.48. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 845.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.42. Total debt to assets is 72.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 837.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

