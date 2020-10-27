Search
DraftKings Inc [DKNG] Gains Pre-Market after Extending Deal with MansionBet

by Irfan Tahir

DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ:DKNG] has announced that it has extended its agreement with MansionBet.  Through the agreement, DraftKings BnB technology will continue to drive MansionBet’s casino and sportsbook.

On top of that, the company will also offer an array of managed services that touch on payments and compliance. According to the company’s Chief International Officer Shay Berka, the company’s platform is continually changing how fans interact with sports.

Earlier, the company had announced the participation of its Chief Executive Officer, co-founder and Chairman of the Board Jason Robins in a keynote interview at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E). This interview is going to take place on October 28, 2020, with the discussion scheduled at 11:15 AM ET.

Those that are looking forward to being part of this interview can join by registering on the Global Gaming Expo website www.globalgamingexpo.com/Register. Individuals will also access the interview through DraftKings investor relations website investors.draftkings.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc., is a digital gaming company that also deals with sports entertainment that was launched in 2012. The company has its headquarters in Boston, with its founders being Jason Robins, who is also the CEO and the Chairman, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman. The company deals with a range of products including regulated gaming, digital media, and daily fantasy among others in the digital sports industry.

It is the only company based in the United States of America (USA) that deals with vertically integrated sports betting. It provides multiple sports betting platforms and gaming technologies as well as powering sports and online gaming entertainment for more than 50 operators spread across 15 US and global regulated markets.

These markets include New York, Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Hampshire. It operates in these regions according to mobile and retail betting regulations in major U.S. and global sports. The company’s Fantasy Sports product is available in about eight countries around the world and has 15 distinct sports categories giving participants a range of choices when playing the games and placing their bets. 

As of the moment, DraftKings serves as NFL, MLB, and the PGA TOUR official daily fantasy partner and is also an authorized gaming operator of both MLB and NBA as well as the official betting operator of the prestigious PGA TOUR

Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is an international virtual event that is set to converge the gaming industry together in a new experience. Participants will get the benefits of gaming education, networking opportunities, business meetings, and other perks that the gaming industry has to offer.

There will be other keynote speakers that will present an opportunity for interested parties to gain as much as possible. The content generated in this expo will be available online all year round as the G2E aims to expand these opportunities beyond October.

