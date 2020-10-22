Here’s Our Rant About Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) went down by -5.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.77. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Casella Waste Systems Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 2,350,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CWST) Right Now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWST is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.80, which is $5.5 above the current price. CWST currently public float of 46.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWST was 246.72K shares.

CWST’s Market Performance

CWST stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.66% and a quarterly performance of 6.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Casella Waste Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.78% for CWST stocks with a simple moving average of 11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $73 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWST reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for CWST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CWST, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

CWST Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWST fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.27. In addition, Casella Waste Systems Inc. saw 23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWST starting from OCONNOR JAMES E, who sale 7,390 shares at the price of $56.35 back on Aug 24. After this action, OCONNOR JAMES E now owns 17,141 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc., valued at $416,427 using the latest closing price.

CALLAHAN JAMES F JR, the Director of Casella Waste Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $55.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CALLAHAN JAMES F JR is holding 39,789 shares at $555,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWST

Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.