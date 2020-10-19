Can J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Remain Competitive?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. The company’s stock price has collected -5.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.73, which is $13.05 above the current price. JBHT currently public float of 83.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 822.71K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went down by -5.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of -4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

JBHT Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.93. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from MATTHEWS TERRENCE D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $141.00 back on Sep 03. After this action, MATTHEWS TERRENCE D now owns 21,945 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $141,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuhlow John, the Sr VP/Controller of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 2,737 shares at $140.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Kuhlow John is holding 3,625 shares at $383,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+11.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 21.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.55. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 62.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.52. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 307.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.