Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)

by Denise Gardner

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s stock price has collected 15.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/05/20 that Soaring Gun Demand Boosts Firearm Maker Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE :VSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTO is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.60, which is $7.63 above the current price. VSTO currently public float of 56.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTO was 1.23M shares.

VSTO’s Market Performance

VSTO stocks went up by 15.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.76% and a quarterly performance of 41.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 280.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Vista Outdoor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.33% for VSTO stocks with a simple moving average of 83.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTO stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for VSTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTO in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $27 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

VSTO Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTO rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Vista Outdoor Inc. saw 193.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTO starting from METZ CHRISTOPHER T, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $7.11 back on May 13. After this action, METZ CHRISTOPHER T now owns 589,929 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc., valued at $248,675 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.89 for the present operating margin
  • +20.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Outdoor Inc. stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.36. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.40. Total debt to assets is 42.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 64.53M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

