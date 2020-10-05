Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.29. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$2.11 below the current price. RRGB currently public float of 15.32M and currently shorts hold a 25.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 1.20M shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of 36.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.66% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -22.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw -60.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Vintage Capital Management LLC, who sale 300,692 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jun 10. After this action, Vintage Capital Management LLC now owns 640,100 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $4,439,236 using the latest closing price.

Vintage Capital Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., sale 559,208 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Vintage Capital Management LLC is holding 940,792 shares at $10,332,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.67 for the present operating margin

+12.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -0.60. The total capital return value is set at 1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 198.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.48. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.52M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.