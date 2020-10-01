Search
CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s stock price has collected 4.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that CommScope Introduces Two New DOCSIS 3.1 Home Gateways with Wi-Fi 6

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COMM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COMM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.16, which is $4.23 above the current price. COMM currently public float of 192.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMM was 4.06M shares.

COMM’s Market Performance

COMM stocks went up by 4.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.62% and a quarterly performance of 10.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for CommScope Holding Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for COMM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

COMM Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw -36.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Edwards Marvin S Jr, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $7.08 back on Mar 13. After this action, Edwards Marvin S Jr now owns 380,408 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $212,322 using the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 107,577 shares at $103,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.80 for the present operating margin
  • +21.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -11.14. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.60. Equity return is now at value -154.70, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), the company’s capital structure generated 547.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.56. Total debt to assets is 69.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,191.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 242.60M with total debt to EBITDA at 11.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

