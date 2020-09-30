We Analyzed the Future Direction of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), Here is What We Found

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/19/20 that It’s time for income-seeking investors to take a fresh look at these 28 utility stocks

Is It Worth Investing in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE :CNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNP is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13, which is $1.87 above the current price. CNP currently public float of 543.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNP was 5.96M shares.

CNP’s Market Performance

CNP stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of 1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for CenterPoint Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for CNP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 07th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNP reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for CNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNP, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

CNP Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.37. In addition, CenterPoint Energy Inc. saw -30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from LESAR DAVID J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $17.85 back on May 12. After this action, LESAR DAVID J now owns 17,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc., valued at $107,100 using the latest closing price.

LESAR DAVID J, the Director of CenterPoint Energy Inc., purchase 11,110 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LESAR DAVID J is holding 11,110 shares at $200,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.83 for the present operating margin

+12.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at +6.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.48. Total debt to assets is 41.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 532.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.