Why PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Denise Gardner

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that PACCAR Extends Zero Emissions Leadership with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Battery Charging Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for PACCAR Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.00, which is $3.17 above the current price. PCAR currently public float of 339.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 1.70M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 17.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $94 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $83, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PCAR, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

PCAR Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.69. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from LEY ALMA LILY, who sale 3,314 shares at the price of $84.65 back on Jul 30. After this action, LEY ALMA LILY now owns 499 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $280,530 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of PACCAR Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $86.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 37,515 shares at $344,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.77 for the present operating margin
  • +15.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 15.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.59. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.71. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 386.50M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

