Search
Home Trending
Trending

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (FVAC) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) went down by -5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Two New Board Nominees in Connection With Its Merger With MP Materials

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FVAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of FVAC was 1.35M shares.

FVAC’s Market Performance

FVAC stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of 38.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for FVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

FVAC Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVAC fell by -11.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UGI Corporation (UGI)

Denise Gardner - 0
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Praises ABBV After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.28. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UGI Corporation (UGI)

Denise Gardner - 0
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Praises ABBV After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.28. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade F Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UGI Corporation (UGI)

Denise Gardner - 0
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went down by -7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went down by -3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.22. The...
Read more

Quick Links