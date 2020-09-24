Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (FVAC) Just Got Our Attention

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) went down by -5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Two New Board Nominees in Connection With Its Merger With MP Materials

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FVAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of FVAC was 1.35M shares.

FVAC’s Market Performance

FVAC stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of 38.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for FVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

FVAC Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVAC fell by -11.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.