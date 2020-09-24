Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Sheri Edison to join Cardinal Health Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.95.

CAH currently public float of 291.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.35M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went down by -4.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -13.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Cardinal Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.58% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of -12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAH, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

CAH Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.69. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+4.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -2.42. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.42. Equity return is now at value -302.30, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 403.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.14. Total debt to assets is 17.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 397.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 555.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.27 and the total asset turnover is 3.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.