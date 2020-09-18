The Western Union Company (WU) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.31, which is -$0.88 below the current price. WU currently public float of 408.93M and currently shorts hold a 11.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.83M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of 4.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.65% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “ Outperform” to WU, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 1st of the current year.

WU Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Molnar Jacqueline D, who sold 2,928 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Jun 10. After this action, Molnar Jacqueline D now owns 65,170 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $70,096 using the latest closing price.

Molnar Jacqueline D, the Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. of The Western Union Company, sold 969 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Molnar Jacqueline D is holding 72,697 shares at $22,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+37.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.05. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.76. Equity return is now at value -862.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.